Rheinmetall has announced the launch of the strategic 'Giga PtX' project, which aims to enable European armed forces to produce their own synthetic fuels (diesel, kerosene, or marine fuel oil) independently.



In partnership with several industrial companies, the group plans to create a European network of several hundred modular units capable of producing between 5,000 and 7,000 tons per year.



Rheinmetall will act as the general contractor, responsible for the design, construction, and operation of the sites. The consortium includes Sunfire, a specialist in electrolysers, Greenlyte, a producer of green CO₂ captured from the air, and INERATEC, responsible for fuel conversion processes.



According to Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, "preparing for war requires a resilient energy infrastructure." The project aims to strengthen the energy independence and security of supply of European armies while contributing to the energy transition.