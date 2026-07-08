Rheinmetall positions Croatia as a future European hub for ground drones

The German defense group is strengthening its footprint in the country with a joint venture to develop and produce autonomous platforms, while integrating local industry into its international programs.

Rheinmetall has announced the creation of Rheinmetall Unmanned Vehicles d.o.o., a joint venture with Croatian group DOK-ING, to establish in Croatia a development, production, and export center for unmanned ground systems. The partnership will combine DOK-ING's know-how, built over more than 30 years specializing in autonomous systems, with Rheinmetall's global industrial and commercial capabilities.



Research, development, and engineering activities will remain in Croatia, where a new generation of autonomous ground platforms will be developed for military and security applications, including combat support, military engineering, and demining. The project will build on DOK-ING's Komodo platform and Rheinmetall's expertise in integrating defense systems.



Beyond this joint venture, Rheinmetall plans to broaden its cooperation with Croatian suppliers, shipyards, universities, and research centers to strengthen local industrial capabilities, exports, and the integration of the country's companies into European defense value chains.



The stock closed the session down 4.75% in Frankfurt.