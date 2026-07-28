While Germany's defense spending is expected to rise sharply through 2030, the 'ammunition' line item would, for its part, drop steeply as soon as next year, falling from €11bn to €9.6bn between 2026 and 2027, Bloomberg reports. In detail, the 2027 budget line would consist of €7.7bn earmarked for ammunition purchases, with an additional €1.9bn coming from a special defense fund.

The first victim of this budget squeeze? Rheinmetall. The sector heavyweight, a specialist in tanks and heavy artillery, has also been shunned by the markets since the start of the year (the stock has lost nearly a third of its value since Jan. 1), losing out to new-technology specialists such as drones and robotics.

In a note published this morning, Goldman Sachs also highlights several young German defense-tech players, such as Helsing, Quantum Systems, STARK, ARX Robotics or Blackshark.ai.

As a result, the German budget document circulating among market participants and hedge funds 'raises fresh questions about the case for investing in traditional defense groups, including a major player like Rheinmetall, valued at €49bn', Bloomberg notes.

A spokesperson for Germany's Defense Ministry, however, said that "ammunition procurement is and will remain a priority".

For now, Rheinmetall shares appear to be shrugging off these concerns, up in Frankfurt.