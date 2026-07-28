According to a document seen by Bloomberg, Berlin is planning to cut defense spending on ammunition next year in favor of other capabilities. Enough to deepen the challenges facing Rheinmetall AG, the world's leading maker of 155 mm artillery shells?

While Germany's defense spending is expected to rise sharply through 2030, the 'ammunition' line item would, for its part, drop steeply as soon as next year, falling from €11bn to €9.6bn between 2026 and 2027, Bloomberg reports. In detail, the 2027 budget line would consist of €7.7bn earmarked for ammunition purchases, with an additional €1.9bn coming from a special defense fund.



The first victim of this budget squeeze? Rheinmetall. The sector heavyweight, a specialist in tanks and heavy artillery, has also been shunned by the markets since the start of the year (the stock has lost nearly a third of its value since Jan. 1), losing out to new-technology specialists such as drones and robotics.



In a note published this morning, Goldman Sachs also highlights several young German defense-tech players, such as Helsing, Quantum Systems, STARK, ARX Robotics or Blackshark.ai.



As a result, the German budget document circulating among market participants and hedge funds 'raises fresh questions about the case for investing in traditional defense groups, including a major player like Rheinmetall, valued at €49bn', Bloomberg notes.



A spokesperson for Germany's Defense Ministry, however, said that "ammunition procurement is and will remain a priority".



For now, Rheinmetall shares appear to be shrugging off these concerns, up in Frankfurt.