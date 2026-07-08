Rheinmetall slides again: taking stock after the F126 program was scrapped

Berlin's decision to drop this large frigate program surprised the market and prompted Rheinmetall to pause its plan to hire 1,000 people in its naval division. A move that comes as no surprise to Jefferies, which notes the program was expected to generate up to €1.5bn in revenue by 2030, or more than 3% of the group's targets.

Against this backdrop, Berenberg reiterated its buy rating on Rheinmetall this morning, cutting its price target to €1,650 from €1,700. The analyst believes the cancellation of the F126 frigate program has only a limited financial impact, leading to a 1% to 2% reduction in 2026-2028 EPS estimates and representing the main driver behind the lower price target.



The firm says the key issue now is demonstrating a controlled ramp-up in production capacity, especially after the delivery problems seen in munitions and trucks, while the announced partnership with Lockheed Martin on missiles is viewed as a reassuring development.



The note also points to solid prospects for the second quarter, with a sharp acceleration in munitions sales expected and order intake running at several tens of billions of euros, despite the revenue shortfall tied to the F126 program.



For its part, Bernstein reiterated its "outperform" rating on the stock and kept its target at €1,900. According to the broker, the second-quarter 2026 results, due on August 6, are the main near-term catalyst. It believes the group can meet its implicit target of roughly 60% revenue growth over the period, which could bring an end to the cycle of downward earnings revisions and support a re-rating of the shares.



Adrien Rabier, the analyst covering the name, adds that the Arminius Boxer order, expected by year-end, should be booked in full and represent the stock's main catalyst in 2026, even if later tranches look more uncertain to him.



Finally, Bernstein believes the risk/reward profile remains attractive despite 2030 operating profit forecasts that are 18% below the consensus, noting that Rheinmetall retains an "unmatched" growth profile, a strong competitive position and a valuation it deems attractive.



Shortly before 10 a.m., the stock was down nearly 4% in Frankfurt, extending its steep pullback: the shares have lost nearly a third of their value since the start of the year.