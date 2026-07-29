Rheinmetall today reported preliminary revenue of €3.289bn for the second quarter of its fiscal year, up about 69% year over year. As a reminder, in early July the group said it was targeting growth of more than 60% over the period.
Operating profit reached €562m, nearly 20% above market expectations (€469.9m). All segments contributed to the improvement in revenue and profitability.
The order book topped €80bn for the first time, driven by €11.371bn in new orders, including a contract for remotely operated munitions with the Bundeswehr (German armed forces) and a contract signed with Romania under the SAFE program.
The group nonetheless said it expects operating free cash flow (Operating Free Cash Flow, OFCF) to be sharply negative in the second quarter, due to the timing of advance payments, continued capacity investments, higher trade receivables, and inventory build. Detailed first-half results will be published on August 6, 2026.
Reacting to the release, Chloe Lemarie, the Jefferies analyst covering the stock, reiterates her 'buy' rating with an unchanged price target of €1,300. She highlights revenue coming in 4% above expectations, as well as an operating margin of 17.1%, versus 14.9% expected, underscoring solid operational execution.
For his part, Adrien Rabier, an analyst at Bernstein, reiterates his 'outperform' rating with an unchanged price target of €1,900. The research firm believes the 69% sales growth in the second quarter marks a return to momentum after a disappointing first quarter. It expects a strong contribution from the Weapon & Ammunition and Vehicle Systems divisions, supported by the resumption of deliveries. The broker also believes the beat should restore the group's credibility and support the stock despite operating free cash flow expected to be sharply negative in the second quarter.
Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales (including intragroup and not including sold divisions) break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (49%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- weapon and ammunition systems (32%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- electronic solutions (19%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (38%), Europe (42.9%), Americas (7.9%), Asia and the Middle East (5.1%) and other (6.1%).
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