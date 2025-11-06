Rheinmetall has posted Q3 2025 net profit of €204m, up 18% from €173m in Q3 2024. EPS from continuing operations came in at €3.32 (+6.7%), but fell short of the €4.2 expected.



Quarterly revenue reached €2.78bn (the consensus was €2.82bn), up 13.3% y-o-y, notably driven by the Vehicle Systems segment (+8.2% to €1,338m), Weapon and Ammunition (+37.9% to €691m) and Electronic Solutions, which grew by 31.6% to €516m, driven by the digitization of armed forces.



EBIT came in at €315m (+17%), with a margin of 11.3% (vs. 11% a year earlier), but the consensus estimate was for EBIT of €330m.



Finally, operating free cash flow stood at -€168m, compared with +€118m a year earlier, a deterioration explained by a sharp increase in working capital requirements and higher investments, particularly in defense-related sites.



Management has confirmed its full-year targets, still forecasting revenue growth of between 25% and 30%, with an operating margin of around 15.5%.



According to AlphaValue, these mixed results are attributable to delays in orders in Germany following the elections and the late adoption of the federal budget; a significant investment cycle to support capacity expansion (13 new factories); and the ramp-up costs for F-35 fuselage production, which are weighing on margins.



"We anticipate a negative market reaction in the short term given the lower-than-expected results and weak cash conversion. However, any initial decline could be short-lived, as the already announced weak results and confirmation of forecasts should reassure investors: the problem lies in the timing, not in demand," said Saïma Hussain, who covers the stock at AlphaValue.



Following this announcement, however, the stock gained just over 2% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Despite economic pressures, the order book remains at a record level of €63.8bn and forecasts for FY 2025 are confirmed, supported by robust defense demand.