The German group is strengthening its role as a key partner to the Bundeswehr amid rearmament efforts and the modernization of logistical capabilities. The stock is up 2.5% in Frankfurt.

Rheinmetall has announced that it has secured an order for more than 2,000 unprotected military transport vehicles for the Bundeswehr, with a total gross value of €1.015bn. This contract falls under the framework agreement signed in 2024, covering up to 6,500 vehicles.



The order includes approximately 1,000 8x8 vehicles as well as around 1,000 4x4 and 6x6 models intended for the German Army's logistical missions. Deliveries, to be handled by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), are scheduled to begin in H1 2026, with the majority of the vehicles expected by the end of 2026.



The manufacturer emphasizes that this family of logistical vehicles constitutes the "backbone" of the Bundeswehr's transport capabilities. The vehicles are based on RMMV's HX platform, developed to meet military requirements for robustness and off-road mobility.



"Thanks to the extensive standardization of the HX family, the Bundeswehr benefits from considerable synergies in terms of training, operation, and maintenance," stated Christoph Müller, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of RMMV.