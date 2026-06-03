Rheinmetall has announced its participation in ILA Berlin 2026 with an 840 m² exhibition space, where the group will position itself as an integrated defense systems provider across all operational domains. Key highlights include the MQ-28 Ghost Bat collaborative combat drone developed with Boeing; Rheinmetall will serve as the prime contractor in Germany for a potential Bundeswehr acquisition targeted for 2029.
The group will also highlight its joint venture, Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions, which recently secured a multi-billion euro contract with the Bundeswehr to provide space-based intelligence via a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites.
Other equipment on display will include the FV-014 loitering munition, featuring a range of up to 100 km, the Skyranger 30 mobile air defense system mounted on the Boxer vehicle, and the Caracal air-assault vehicle.
The stock was trading down about 2% in late morning trading in Frankfurt.
Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales (including intragroup and not including sold divisions) break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (49%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- weapon and ammunition systems (32%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- electronic solutions (19%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (38%), Europe (42.9%), Americas (7.9%), Asia and the Middle East (5.1%) and other (6.1%).
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