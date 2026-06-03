The German defense contractor will present its latest innovations in aerospace, space, UAVs and air defense at the Berlin trade fair, to be held on June 10-14.

Rheinmetall has announced its participation in ILA Berlin 2026 with an 840 m² exhibition space, where the group will position itself as an integrated defense systems provider across all operational domains. Key highlights include the MQ-28 Ghost Bat collaborative combat drone developed with Boeing; Rheinmetall will serve as the prime contractor in Germany for a potential Bundeswehr acquisition targeted for 2029.



The group will also highlight its joint venture, Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions, which recently secured a multi-billion euro contract with the Bundeswehr to provide space-based intelligence via a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites.



Other equipment on display will include the FV-014 loitering munition, featuring a range of up to 100 km, the Skyranger 30 mobile air defense system mounted on the Boxer vehicle, and the Caracal air-assault vehicle.



The stock was trading down about 2% in late morning trading in Frankfurt.