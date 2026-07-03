Rheinmetall to supply seven field hospitals to Morocco

The German group is strengthening its presence in North Africa with a contract for mobile field hospitals destined for Morocco's Ministries of Defense and Interior.

Rheinmetall said it signed a contract in June 2026 with the Kingdom of Morocco to supply 7 highly mobile field hospitals, including 1 for the Ministry of Defense and 6 for the Ministry of Interior. The contract is worth several tens of millions of euros, and deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2028.



These hospitals, developed by Rheinmetall Mobile Systeme, are designed to operate autonomously in the field or in an urban environment. Deployed on trucks, they can be supplemented by military tents and include operating theaters, intensive care units, sterilization capabilities, a laboratory, a pharmacy, a CT scanner (computed tomography scanner), as well as ophthalmology, dentistry and ear, nose and throat (ENT) services.



The systems, already used by the Ukrainian armed forces, integrate their own electricity, water and oxygen supply capabilities to ensure autonomy.