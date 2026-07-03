Rheinmetall said it signed a contract in June 2026 with the Kingdom of Morocco to supply 7 highly mobile field hospitals, including 1 for the Ministry of Defense and 6 for the Ministry of Interior. The contract is worth several tens of millions of euros, and deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2028.
These hospitals, developed by Rheinmetall Mobile Systeme, are designed to operate autonomously in the field or in an urban environment. Deployed on trucks, they can be supplemented by military tents and include operating theaters, intensive care units, sterilization capabilities, a laboratory, a pharmacy, a CT scanner (computed tomography scanner), as well as ophthalmology, dentistry and ear, nose and throat (ENT) services.
The systems, already used by the Ukrainian armed forces, integrate their own electricity, water and oxygen supply capabilities to ensure autonomy.
Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales (including intragroup and not including sold divisions) break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (49%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- weapon and ammunition systems (32%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- electronic solutions (19%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (38%), Europe (42.9%), Americas (7.9%), Asia and the Middle East (5.1%) and other (6.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.