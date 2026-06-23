Rheinmetall to supply vehicles to the Bundeswehr for nearly €500m

The German group will deliver 23 vehicles to replace equipment transferred to Ukraine and strengthen the German army's support capabilities.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/23/2026 at 04:45 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Rheinmetall said it has received an order from the Bundeswehr to supply 23 Bergepanzer 3 Büffel armored recovery vehicles, with the value estimated at between €400m and €600m ("mid three-digit million-euro range").



The order is intended to replace 21 Bergepanzer 2s and two Bergepanzer 3s previously delivered to Ukraine as part of Germany's military support.



The vehicles on order are a modernized version of the Bergepanzer 3, designated the Bergepanzer 3 A2, incorporating a technology upgrade and addressing obsolescence issues.



The first delivery is expected in December 2027, 18 months after the contract is signed, as Rheinmetall has pre-financed the program and launched production. The final delivery is scheduled for June 2029.



Rheinmetall shares were up 0.5% this morning in Frankfurt, while the DAX was down 1.5%.