Rheinmetall said it has received an order from the Bundeswehr to supply 23 Bergepanzer 3 Büffel armored recovery vehicles, with the value estimated at between €400m and €600m ("mid three-digit million-euro range").
The order is intended to replace 21 Bergepanzer 2s and two Bergepanzer 3s previously delivered to Ukraine as part of Germany's military support.
The vehicles on order are a modernized version of the Bergepanzer 3, designated the Bergepanzer 3 A2, incorporating a technology upgrade and addressing obsolescence issues.
The first delivery is expected in December 2027, 18 months after the contract is signed, as Rheinmetall has pre-financed the program and launched production. The final delivery is scheduled for June 2029.
Rheinmetall shares were up 0.5% this morning in Frankfurt, while the DAX was down 1.5%.
Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales (including intragroup and not including sold divisions) break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (49%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- weapon and ammunition systems (32%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- electronic solutions (19%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (38%), Europe (42.9%), Americas (7.9%), Asia and the Middle East (5.1%) and other (6.1%).
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