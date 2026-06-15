Rheinmetall Underperforms as Concerns Mount Over Franco-German 'Tank of the Future'

Rheinmetall shares are lagging the broader market this Monday morning on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as the "tank of the future" project envisioned by France and Germany appears to be faltering. This comes just days after the abandonment of the joint air combat system previously planned by Paris and Berlin.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/15/2026 at 04:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following the confirmed failure of the Franco-German FCAS fighter jet program, anxieties are now intensifying around the next major industrial defense initiative between the two nations: the Main Ground Combat System, or MGCS.



In an interview published yesterday in Welt am Sonntag, Armin Papperger, CEO of the Dusseldorf-based defense group, suggested that a French withdrawal from the project can no longer be ruled out, as Paris reportedly seeks to implement significant budget cuts.



"A risk always exists, even if nothing has been decided yet," the executive stated in the columns of the Sunday newspaper.



Papperger explained that as soon as the end of the FCAS program was finalized, Rheinmetall management immediately considered a similar scenario for the MGCS project.



The two flagship European defense projects, FCAS and MGCS, were launched nearly a decade ago at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



While the FCAS program was intended to produce a sixth-generation combat aircraft to replace the Eurofighter and the Rafale, the MGCS aimed to develop a next-generation tank to succeed the German Leopard 2 and the French Leclerc.



European Defense Hits the Wall of National Interests



According to Armin Papperger, France is currently considering cutting its funding for the program by half, a decision likely to result not only in a reduction of planned capabilities but also in further schedule delays.



To date, only €25m has been disbursed to the four participating companies, the Rheinmetall chief noted.



Should the MGCS fail, Germany could maintain its leading position in tank manufacturing by developing an interim solution with KNDS: a Leopard 3, the first units of which could enter service in the early 2030s, whereas the new MGCS is not expected to be operational before 2045.



More broadly, the Rheinmetall leader lamented that the consolidation of European defense groups remains hindered by significant obstacles, torn between political disagreements and industrial rivalries.



"People continue to think in very national terms to protect their own interests," he stated.



As of 10:00, Rheinmetall shares were up 0.2%, while the DAX 40 index rebounded 1.6% following the preliminary agreement reached between the United States and Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East. The stock has lost approximately 22.5% since the beginning of the year.