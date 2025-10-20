Rheinmetall announces that OCCAR (Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation) has awarded Artec GmbH (a joint venture owned 64% by Rheinmetall and 36% by KNDS Germany) to produce 222 Schakal infantry fighting vehicles for Germany (150 units) and the Netherlands (72 units), with an option for 248 additional vehicles.



The contract, worth a total of €3.41bn, represents nearly €3bn for Rheinmetall. It includes a complete logistics package—spare parts, training materials, and specialized tools—as well as options for advanced protection against anti-tank weapons, attack detection, and drone defense.



The Schakal combines the Boxer's 8x8 chassis with the Puma's 30mm turret, equipped with Rheinmetall's MK 30-2/ABM cannon. This vehicle is set to become the centerpiece of the German Army's new medium forces, combining mobility, firepower, and enhanced protection.