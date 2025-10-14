Rheinmetall has announced that it has received an order from the German Federal Office of Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) for the supply of highly mobile medical units for the Bundeswehr. The framework agreement, signed in September 2025, provides for an initial tranche of more than €300m, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.
These units, which comply with NATO Role 2B standards, will include eleven HX vehicles and their multifunctional containers, ensuring mobility and protection in conflict zones. The contract, valid until 2040, allows for the ordering of additional equipment.
According to Dr. Deniz Akitürk, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH, this system will provide soldiers with the best possible medical care in the field.
Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (38.7%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- weapon and ammunition systems (26%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- sensors, actuators and power systems (20.8%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors;
- electronic solutions (13.5%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions;
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (30.4%), Europe (46.6%), Asia and Middle East (9.6%), Americas (7.6%) and other (5.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.