Rheinmetall has announced that it has received an order from the German Federal Office of Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) for the supply of highly mobile medical units for the Bundeswehr. The framework agreement, signed in September 2025, provides for an initial tranche of more than €300m, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.



These units, which comply with NATO Role 2B standards, will include eleven HX vehicles and their multifunctional containers, ensuring mobility and protection in conflict zones. The contract, valid until 2040, allows for the ordering of additional equipment.



According to Dr. Deniz Akitürk, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH, this system will provide soldiers with the best possible medical care in the field.