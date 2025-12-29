Riber Announces Major Order

Riber has received an order from a European client. The client has purchased two MBE 6000 production systems, along with associated services, with delivery scheduled for next year. The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed.

The client of the world-leading specialist in molecular beam epitaxy equipment for the semiconductor industry operates fully vertically integrated production facilities, specializing in the development and manufacturing of a broad portfolio of photonic devices aimed at several rapidly growing markets.



