Riber shares soared more than 10% on Monday morning after the semiconductor industry equipment manufacturer secured an order for its new 'Rosie' platform from a US customer specializing in quantum computing.



In a press release, the French group said that this contract, won from a new customer, marks an important step in the development of its fully automated 'Rosie' system, which was officially unveiled in July.



This technology, compatible with 300 mm silicon substrates, is dedicated to the growth of thin oxide layers, in particular barium titanate (BTO), a material considered strategic in the development of integrated electro-optical modulators.



Following the announcement last June of a collaboration agreement with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Program (NQCP) in Denmark, this new order highlights the strong interest in silicon photonics solutions, which are essential for the development of quantum technologies, it explains.



Following these announcements, Riber's share price rose 10% on Monday morning in early trading, bringing its gains since the beginning of the year to nearly 27%.