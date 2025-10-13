After eighteen months of declines caused by the fallout from the pandemic and a crippled construction sector, the Montreal-based hardware distributor is set to return to organic growth in 2025.

The company is also continuing to make acquisitions: there are eight new external growth operations planned for 2025, which collectively add $75m in sales to the consolidated total.

The excellent CEO Richard Lord—the group's second-largest shareholder with 7.6% of the capital—recently reiterated his goal of achieving an annual of acquisitions volume capable of adding at least $100m in revenue.

In an economic environment that remains very tense in Canada—particularly in Ontario, the province where Richelieu generates a fifth of its revenue—this goal will undoubtedly be achieved. The distributor also continues to win market share and grow with a debt-free balance sheet.

The CEO also points out that organic growth in the first nine months of the year is entirely thanks to price increases, implemented to offset inflation rather than the impact of customs duties, which is negligible at this time.

Richard Lord even emphasized that retaliatory customs measures could benefit Richelieu rather than harm it, as some customers now intend to favor local distributors over foreign orders for their equipment.

The strength of Richelieu's business model—which generates almost half of its revenue in the US—is once again clear. Indeed, it is the strength of the US economy that is driving the group's economic performance this year.

Over the previous twelve months, Richelieu generated $145m in free cash flow, a significant increase compared to previous years—excluding 2023, which was marked by distortions inherited from the pandemic—notably thanks to a normalization of the investment program.

At around $2bn, its current market capitalization represents less than 14x this annual cash profit. This is for a group that has quadrupled its revenue in 15 years, and which has no intention of stopping there.

Taking advantage of the dip, the group's largest shareholder, Mawer Investment Management, which holds 11% of the capital, has more than doubled its stake in the company over the last few weeks.