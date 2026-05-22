Richemont has reported higher-than-expected FY 2025/2026 revenue on Friday, driven by robust sales in the Americas and Asia, alongside the continued stellar performance of its jewelry divisions.

For the 12 months ended March, the world's second-largest luxury group saw its revenue grow by 5% to €22.4bn at actual exchange rates, surpassing analyst expectations of €22.3bn.



At constant exchange rates, growth reached 11%, the Swiss group stated in a press release, exceeding the consensus forecast of 10%. In Q4 alone, sales growth reached 13% at constant exchange rates.



All regions posted gains, with a notable double-digit increase (+18%) in the Americas over the full year. In Japan, sales surged by 28% (versus 12% expected), while Asia-Pacific grew by 14%, compared to a consensus of 7%.



By business segment, Jewelry, which include the Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels brands, posted a 7% increase in reported terms, beating forecasts. Conversely, Watchmaking contracted by 3%, a slightly sharper decline than anticipated.



Operating profit from continuing operations rose by 1% as reported, although jumped 23% at constant exchange rates. The group's operating margin came in at 20%, although this was slightly below the 20.4% projected by analysts.



Resilience hailed in a pressured sector



Analysts pointed to solid figures, which in their view, confirm the Swiss group's outperformance in jewelry, where it maintains pricing power, as well as the resilience of its Asian operations.



Richemont did not provide guidance for the new fiscal year, stating it remains "vigilant" in the face of economic uncertainties, which it expects will continue, particularly regarding developments in the Middle East.



Markets gave their thumbs up to the release, with the stock rising by up to 3.5% in early trading on the Zurich Stock Exchange on Friday. The share price fell back, trimming its gain to 0.5% after an hour of trading, although this lifted other luxury stocks such as Kering (+0.7%) and LVMH (+0.3%) in its wake.



Even so, the stock is down 8% YTD, due to recurring concerns over headwinds in the luxury sector, compared with a 19% drop for the European sector index.