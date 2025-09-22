HSBC maintains its 'Hold' recommendation on the Richemont stock with a target price of 155 Swiss francs, ahead of its H1 results.



The analyst believes that Richemont's Q3 should remain strong, anticipating 8.6% organic growth for jewelry houses (compared to +11% in Q2).



We do not anticipate the improvement mentioned for the luxury sector in the fourth calendar quarter for Richemont, as it was boosted last year by the post-election rally in the US and a combination of positive factors such as greater product availability, more attractive prices, and an attractive product segment, the broker said.



Although the analyst anticipates a sequential slowdown in organic sales in Q4, he believes that they could remain strong, boosted by the global launch of the new Cartier Love bracelet, called "Love Unlimited," on September 29.



However, HSBC believes that several headwinds are putting pressure on its EBIT margin in H1 2025 (results to be released on November 14).



The gross margin for H1 2025 will be under pressure due to rising gold prices and exchange rate fluctuations. Tariffs could also be a headwind, although the analyst believes that they will be more of a headwind in H2 than in H1, depending on whether or not the company decides to implement price increases to offset this headwind in H2, the analyst said.



HSBC points out that certain mitigating factors will partially offset these obstacles, such as the price increases already implemented in H1, as well as the channel and product mix.



We anticipate its operating margin to decline by 80 bp to 21.1% in H1 2025, followed by -130 bp to 18.6% in H2, the broker adds in its conclusion.