On Monday Richemont shares benefited from a positive rating from HSBC, posting one of the strongest gains on the SMI index on the Zurich Stock Exchange, with the British bank's analysts praising the "impressive" performance of the Swiss group's jewelry houses (Cartier, Van Cleef, Buccellati).



HSBC believes that these three brands should continue to shine in the short and medium term, buoyed by the appeal of this segment and their creativity, as illustrated in particular by the launch at the end of September of Cartier's "Love Unlimited" collection, a new flexible bracelet with a modern and innovative design, which appears to have got off to a good start in terms of sales.



The financial institution points out that the 'Love' range remains Cartier's flagship collection, generating over €2bn in sales each year, or around 19% of the brand's revenue, which means that the success of 'Love Unlimited' could well support fourth-quarter performance, which was already robust last year, HSBC notes.



And while the company's margins continue to face several headwinds, including rising gold prices, currency effects and, to a lesser extent, US tariffs, they should remain solid provided that the robust growth in jewelry sales is confirmed, it adds.



HSBC also notes that sales growth in Richemont's jewelry division has outperformed that of LVMH's fashion and leather goods division over the last six quarters, a trend that is expected to continue in the short to medium term according to its estimates.



Finally, the bank emphasizes that the Swiss group continues to benefit from the stability and quality of its management team, led by new CEO Nicolas Bos, and believes that the half-year results expected on November 14 could act as a positive catalyst for the stock.



HSBC has therefore raised its recommendation on the stock from 'hold' to 'buy', with a target price increased from 155 to 190 Swiss francs.



At 4:30 p.m., Richemont shares were up 1.7%, the second-best performance on the SMI index.