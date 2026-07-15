Geneva-based Richemont has regained sector leadership in recent months, with LVMH and Hermes having slowed a bit. Its Q2 numbers confirm the company's position and point to better outlooks for the sector.

''Richemont has delivered an excellent start to FY 2026/2027, with revenue up 20% at constant exchange rates in Q1, well above even the market's most optimistic forecasts,'' AlphaValue analyst Jie Zhang explains just after the release. The consensus was looking for 11% growth over the period.

Richemont, which notably owns Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Montblanc, reported Q1 revenue of €6.33bn (ending late June), up 20% at constant exchange rates and up 17% at actual exchange rates. All business lines and all regions contributed to the performance. In particular, the US, China and South Korea stood out, a scenario that could revive the theory that the new rich from artificial intelligence have a role to play in the sector's revival.

"These results reinforce our conviction that jewelry remains the most resilient category in the luxury sector, supported by its appeal as an investment, its durability and its emotional value," Jie Zhang continues.

"The consensus has overestimated a return to the mean in Richemont's growth. We expect significant upward revisions to estimates for fiscal 2027, given the strong start to the year," Bernstein's Luca Solca says.

This strength should benefit other players in the sector, notably those that also have jewelry in their arsenal, such as LVMH.