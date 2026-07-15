Richemont restores momentum to luxury, Axfood under pressure

Earnings season is getting off to a flying start, with Richemont beating expectations and clearing the skies for the entire sector, ASML does the same. Axfood reports results in a tough quarter as its rival gains market share. Storebrand and Barratt Redrow launch share buyback programs

Stocks rising



Compagnie Financiere Richemont (+6%): the Geneva-based group focused on luxury and jewelry maisons is being lifted by better-than-expected first-quarter results, driven by surging jewelry sales. The release pulls the sector higher with it, LVMH and Hermes are up nearly 3% at the open.



ASML (+6%): the Dutch maker of lithography machines climbs after beating expectations in the second quarter and raising its full-year outlook, sending an encouraging signal for the entire semiconductor industry.



Enskilda banken (+5%): the Swedish bank points to encouraging first-half results, with net profit rising in the first half despite a decline in net interest income. The simultaneous announcement of a 1.25bn kronor share buyback program adds to investor appetite for the stock.



Storebrand (+5%): the Norwegian asset manager advances after announcing the launch of a new tranche of its share buyback program, with an allocation of 1bn Norwegian kroner. This signal of returning value to shareholders supports investor confidence in the stock.



Barratt Redrow (+3%): the British homebuilder rises after confirming full-year home completions at the top end of its range and adjusted pre-tax profit in line with expectations for fiscal 2026. The announcement of a £386m share buyback program seals the deal for investors.



Stocks falling



Axfood (-12%): the Swedish food retailer is hit by the release of its second-quarter results, with the market reaction reflecting concerns already raised by Bernstein about what was seen as a tough quarter amid ICA's market share gains and unfavorable year-on-year comparisons. Competitive pressure in Swedish food retail is weighing on investor confidence.



Elisa OYJ (-4%): the Finnish telecom operator falls after merely reaffirming its revenue targets for fiscal 2026, without raising guidance or offering any additional positive signal. This no-surprise release disappoints investors in a market where good news is eagerly awaited.



Antofagasta (-4%): the Chilean miner slides after publishing its first-half statistics, which show a decline in copper and molybdenum output in the first half of 2026. Only gold manages to stand out, not enough to reassure investors about the outlook for this industrial metals producer.



Svenska Handelsbanken (-4%): the Stockholm-based bank slides after reporting second-quarter results showing a 5% drop in net profit and a 7% contraction in net interest income as market rates fall. While fees rise, they are not enough to offset pressure on the net interest margin, weighing on investor confidence.