The European Commission has fined fashion companies Gucci, Chloé, and Loewe for fixing resale prices, in violation of EU competition rules.
The Commission's investigation found that the three companies restricted the ability of independent third-party retailers they work with to set their own online and offline selling prices for products designed and sold by Gucci, Chloé, and Loewe under their respective brands.
This type of anti-competitive behavior increases prices and reduces consumer choice.
The fines, which were reduced in all three cases due to the companies' cooperation with the Commission, amount to more than €157m in total.
Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President for a Clean, Fair and Competitive Transition, said: "This decision sends a strong signal to the fashion industry and beyond that we will not tolerate this type of practice in Europe and that fair competition and consumer protection apply to everyone, equally."
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- jewelry items (71.6%): the brands Cartier (world No. 1 in jewelry), Van Cleef & Arpels, and Giampiero Bodino;
- luxury watches (15.4%): Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen, Baume & Mercier and Roger Dubuis brands;
- other (13%): primarily pens, fine leather goods articles and clothing under the following brands: Montblanc, Chloé, Old England, Purdey, and Alfred Dunhill.
Net sales break down by activity between retail distribution (70.3%), wholesale distribution (23.4%) and online distribution (6.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (3.2%), the United Kingdom (3.8%), Europe (15.9%), China (19.6%), Japan (10.2%), Asia (13.8%), the United States (21%), Americas (3.5%), Middle East and Africa (9%).
