Richemont touts a vigorous start to the fiscal year

Richemont, the Swiss luxury giant that owns, among others, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Montblanc, posted revenue of €6.33bn for its first fiscal quarter (ended late June), up 20% at constant exchange rates and 17% at actual exchange rates.

At constant exchange rates, it reported strong growth at its Jewellery Maisons, up 24%, as well as an 8% increase at Specialist Watchmakers, and 9% growth in the "Other" division, with a solid performance, including for the Fashion & Accessories Maisons.



"Strength across all regions is driven by local demand, with double-digit increases in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Europe, both at constant exchange rates and at actual exchange rates," Richemont said, also pointing to a return to growth in the Middle East and Africa.



Still excluding currency effects, the Swiss group also reported sustained growth across all its distribution channels, driven by retail sales, up 24%, while online sales rose 18% and wholesale sales increased 9%.



Richemont added that it is continuing its investments to support the growth of its Maisons in a macroeconomic and geopolitical environment that remains volatile, driving high raw material costs, while also citing a strong net cash position of €9.1bn.