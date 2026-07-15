Richemont touts a vigorous start to the fiscal year
Richemont, the Swiss luxury giant that owns, among others, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Montblanc, posted revenue of €6.33bn for its first fiscal quarter (ended late June), up 20% at constant exchange rates and 17% at actual exchange rates.
At constant exchange rates, it reported strong growth at its Jewellery Maisons, up 24%, as well as an 8% increase at Specialist Watchmakers, and 9% growth in the "Other" division, with a solid performance, including for the Fashion & Accessories Maisons.
"Strength across all regions is driven by local demand, with double-digit increases in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Europe, both at constant exchange rates and at actual exchange rates," Richemont said, also pointing to a return to growth in the Middle East and Africa.
Still excluding currency effects, the Swiss group also reported sustained growth across all its distribution channels, driven by retail sales, up 24%, while online sales rose 18% and wholesale sales increased 9%.
Richemont added that it is continuing its investments to support the growth of its Maisons in a macroeconomic and geopolitical environment that remains volatile, driving high raw material costs, while also citing a strong net cash position of €9.1bn.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- jewelry items (71.6%): the brands Cartier (world No. 1 in jewelry), Van Cleef & Arpels, and Giampiero Bodino;
- luxury watches (15.4%): Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen, Baume & Mercier and Roger Dubuis brands;
- other (13%): primarily pens, fine leather goods articles and clothing under the following brands: Montblanc, Chloé, Old England, Purdey, and Alfred Dunhill.
Net sales break down by activity between retail distribution (70.3%), wholesale distribution (23.4%) and online distribution (6.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (3.2%), the United Kingdom (3.8%), Europe (15.9%), China (19.6%), Japan (10.2%), Asia (13.8%), the United States (21%), Americas (3.5%), Middle East and Africa (9%).
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