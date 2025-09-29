Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - jewelry items (71.6%): the brands Cartier (world No. 1 in jewelry), Van Cleef & Arpels, and Giampiero Bodino; - luxury watches (15.4%): Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen, Baume & Mercier and Roger Dubuis brands; - other (13%): primarily pens, fine leather goods articles and clothing under the following brands: Montblanc, Chloé, Old England, Purdey, and Alfred Dunhill. Net sales break down by activity between retail distribution (70.3%), wholesale distribution (23.4%) and online distribution (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (3.2%), the United Kingdom (3.8%), Europe (15.9%), China (19.6%), Japan (10.2%), Asia (13.8%), the United States (21%), Americas (3.5%), Middle East and Africa (9%).