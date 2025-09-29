UBS maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Compagnie Financière Richemont with a target price raised from 169 to 176 Swiss francs, a new TP that represents 18% upside potential for the Swiss luxury group's stock.
Richemont's H1 results highlight the group's structural attractiveness and its strengthened leadership in jewelry, despite short-term pressure on raw materials and exchange rates, the broker said.
Richemont: UBS raises target price
Published on 09/29/2025 at 05:08 am EDT
