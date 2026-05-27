The stock market frenzy around artificial intelligence rolls on. Records keep falling, the sums involved are becoming dizzying and the obvious, or supposedly obvious, winners are taking all the spoils. Investors are far more worried about missing the opportunity of the century than about the array of risks lurking in the background.

Do you remember when Apple became the first company to cross the $1tn threshold on Wall Street? I did not, so I checked this morning: it was on August 2, 2018. At the time, Amazon and Alphabet were vying for second place, each with a market capitalisation of $880bn. This Reuters dispatch, which I dug out of our database, captures the mood of eight years ago, and also reminds us that PetroChina had in fact briefly been valued at more than $1tn in 2007. But that is another story.

In 2026, a market capitalisation of $1tn is still far from ordinary, but it is no longer exceptional. The proof? Two new members have joined the club in the past 24 hours. They are both memory-chip companies: America's Micron and South Korea's SK Hynix. The former is up 860% over one year, the latter 1,000%. Out of kindness, I shall spare you what analysts were saying about the memory-card sector not so very long ago. Two years ago, the average price target on Micron was $145, below its share price at the time. The stock closed last night at $896, up 20%. There are now 13 companies worldwide worth more than $1tn: 10 American, two Korean, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and one Taiwanese, TSMC. As I noted yesterday, Europe's last representative in the global top 20 is ASML, worth $621bn. It belongs to the same semiconductor ecosystem as the latest entrants, albeit further upstream in the value chain.

What the $1tn club has in common is that its members are technology companies. Well, almost. Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company run by investment sage Warren Buffett, keeps the flag flying for value investors. That said, Berkshire still has several tens of billions invested in Apple and Alphabet, which undoubtedly helps offset the rest of its more traditional exposure. The recent entrants, meanwhile, have all crossed the threshold thanks to the acceleration of AI: Broadcom, which is on course to pass the $2tn mark if all goes well, TSMC, Samsung Electronics, Micron and SK Hynix are all, or have all become, AI companies.

In Europe, then, there is no short-term candidate for the $1tn club. Nor, for that matter, is there one over the medium term. But the forces at work are the same: with a few rare exceptions, notably satellite companies OHB and Eutelsat, all the strongest performers in Europe since 1 January have been semiconductor companies: Sivers, Soitec, 2CRSi, Aixtron, AMS-Osram, STMicroelectronics, SUSS Microtec, BE Semiconductor, Infineon… all these shares have at least doubled since the start of the year. The quality is not always there, but for now investors are being led by the direction of travel.

There is nevertheless one fairly striking, and somewhat paradoxical, difference between the European stocks mentioned above and some members of the $1tn club: the earnings multiples of the US and Asian giants are far from excessive, Tesla aside, despite their recent share-price gains. Their current and prospective earnings are so substantial that Nvidia, for example, trades on 17.2 times expected 2027 earnings. TSMC is on 19 times. Micron is down at 7.3 times. SK Hynix is lower still, at 5.05 times. By way of comparison, L'Oreal's 2027 P/E is 25.5. ABB's is 32. Micron and SK Hynix's historically low valuations reflected a highly cyclical business with modest margins. For now, however, they are proving a powerful draw for investors, who are betting on an AI supercycle to reduce cyclicality and lift margins on a lasting basis. It is a bold wager that would be blown away in the event of a reversal, but it has been a calculated and winning bet for several months.

This persistent enthusiasm for technology stocks and for AI's golden goose allowed the Nasdaq 100 to set a closing record at 30,001 points yesterday, with a gain of 1.8%. The advance was driven mainly by semiconductors, as heavyweights such as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon edged lower. The Dow Jones, by contrast, missed out, slipping 0.2%. European markets ended the session in the red, with a few exceptions, after their gains the previous day. As a reminder, Monday was a public holiday in the United States, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The lack of progress on Iran, or at least the uncertainty over whether progress is being made, did little to weigh on Wall Street yesterday. In Asia this morning, the mood is a little heavier. China and Hong Kong are lower, while Japan, India and Australia are slightly higher. South Korea, up 3.1%, and Taiwan, up 1.8%, are still flying. Europe is hesitant, but with a positive bias.

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