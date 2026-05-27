The real estate listings platform, which has a firm grip of the British market, has fallen off its pedestal.

Much like Auto Trader, its automotive sales counterpart which we discussed this morning, Rightmove has seen its de facto monopoly questioned by investors since the AI tidal wave began. Consequently, its valuation has been halved in ten months.

At the time, the group was still buoyed by the takeover bid from REA Group - controlled by the Murdoch family - which proposed a final offer of 781 pence per share, exactly double the current share price.

Many shareholders must now regret the board's decision to snub the offer, having judged the buyout offer undervalued. Amongst them is the renowned activist Elliott, formerly a shareholder, which campaigned vigorously for a merger with REA.

Hardly one for ill-informed bets, Elliott has since switched sides and, in a spectacular reversal, has undertaken to fund a lawsuit against Rightmove via its affiliate Innsworth Advisors for abuse of dominant position, seeking £1.5bn in damages.

Like Auto Trader, Rightmove - previously discussed in these columns - has nearly doubled its revenue and profit over the last decade, while maintaining the highest margins in the FTSE 100 and an altogether outrageous profitability - without resorting to leverage.

Few examples illustrate the virtues of the famous "network effect" so well, which as it stands still makes Rightmove's portal indispensable for real estate agents, buyers and tenants alike.

This privileged position should preserve the group's competitive standing, despite AI, which will remain data-dependent. Rightmove must, however, ensure it remains the benchmark interface for users, forcing the group to undertake new investments which, it warns, will weigh on margins.

This series of developments has sent Rightmove's valuation back to a multiple hovering around 15x earnings - slightly above than that of Auto Trader, notwithstanding a very comparable economic performance.