Rilsan Clear's New Production Unit (Arkema) Fully Operational
Arkema has announced that its new transparent polyamide Rilsan Clear production unit, located at its Singapore platform, is now fully operational, giving the French group the largest transparent polyamide production capacity in Asia.
This investment of approximately $20 million, announced in July 2025, is among the main growth projects in which Arkema has recently invested to support its strategic roadmap in specialty materials.
This new unit will enable the company to meet the growing demand from key markets such as eyewear, augmented or virtual reality applications, consumer electronics, industrial filtration, medical devices, and home appliances.
This successful launch marks a major milestone for Arkema, as the new unit triples its global production capacity for transparent Rilsan Clear polyamide, a product that "offers a unique combination of high performance, aesthetics, and durability."
Arkema is one of the world's leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (37.3%): high performance polymers, specialty surfactants, molecular sieves, organic peroxides, oxygenates, etc.;
- adhesives (28.5%): sealants, adhesives for floors and tiles, waterproofing products, etc.;
- coating solutions (25.7%): resins, emulsions for adhesives, surface coating products, absorbents, etc.;
- intermediate products (8.1%): thermoplastic polymers (PMMA), acrylic products, fluorinated gases, etc.;
- other (0.4%).
At the end of 2024, the group had 151 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.4%), Europe (25.4%), the United States (31.4%), China (13%), Asia (13.7%), Canada and Mexico (3.9%) and other (5.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.