Rilsan Clear's New Production Unit (Arkema) Fully Operational

Arkema has announced that its new transparent polyamide Rilsan Clear production unit, located at its Singapore platform, is now fully operational, giving the French group the largest transparent polyamide production capacity in Asia.

Published on 01/13/2026

This investment of approximately $20 million, announced in July 2025, is among the main growth projects in which Arkema has recently invested to support its strategic roadmap in specialty materials.



This new unit will enable the company to meet the growing demand from key markets such as eyewear, augmented or virtual reality applications, consumer electronics, industrial filtration, medical devices, and home appliances.



This successful launch marks a major milestone for Arkema, as the new unit triples its global production capacity for transparent Rilsan Clear polyamide, a product that "offers a unique combination of high performance, aesthetics, and durability."