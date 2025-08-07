Rio Tinto announces a $180m investment to launch the Norman Creek access project at the Amrun bauxite mine on Australia's Cape York Peninsula.



This project will develop an area representing approximately half of the mine's current reserves, or 978 million tons.



The work includes the construction of a 19-kilometer road, an accommodation camp, and a communications tower.



First production is scheduled for 2027, with completion of the work in 2028.



Pacific Operations Aluminum Managing Director Armando Torres said the project "secures the life of the Weipa operation into the middle of the century."



Rio Tinto is also studying the Kangwinan extension, which could increase annual production capacity from 23 million to 43 million tons.