Rio Tinto announces a new operating model and leadership team.



Effective today, Rio Tinto will simplify its product group structure to include three businesses: Iron Ore; Aluminum and Lithium; and Copper.



The Iron Ore product group will bring together all of Rio Tinto's iron ore operations under the leadership of Matthew Holcz, who has been appointed head of this business.



The unified portfolio will integrate Rio Tinto's iron ore operations in Western Australia with Canada Iron Ore and the Simandou project in Guinea.



Rio Tinto's Lithium business will move to the Aluminum product group under the leadership of Jérôme Pécresse. The combined product group will comprise three businesses: Atlantic Operations Aluminum, Pacific Operations Aluminum, and Lithium.



Management said that it has delivered resilient results this year, still on track for strong production growth in the medium term, while continuing to make progress towards its goals. We are now focused on creating value for shareholders by deploying capital and talent where it will generate the best returns.