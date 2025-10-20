Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" opinion on Rio Tinto with a target price raised from 6,100 pence to 6,200 pence, after increasing its 2025 expectations for the mining group, thanks to favorable metal prices.



The broker specifies that its underlying EBITDA expectations for H2 and the full year have been raised by 8% to $13bn and 4% to $24.6bn, respectively, placing it 4% and 2% above the consensus.



However, market conditions are expected to deteriorate in 2026 with the start-up of Simandou and the impact of higher tariffs around the world on Chinese steel production, the analyst warns.



Oddo BHF nevertheless considers its positive opinion on Rio Tinto to be justified by good execution and attractive long-term prospects for key metals against the backdrop of the energy transition, and believes that the valuation remains reasonable.