Rio Tinto: Transforming Mining Rents into Growth Engines Rio Tinto's trajectory is currently on a knife-edge; it is one of the world's most efficient iron ore producers, while building broader exposure to metals essential for electrification. Leveraging the strength of its Australian assets, it is now attempting to transform a highly profitable mining rent into a diversified platform capable of weathering cycles without excessive reliance on a single mineral or end market. Tommy Douziech Published on 05/26/2026 at 06:32 am EDT - Modified on 05/26/2026 at 06:33 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

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Surperformance is Buy on RIO TINTO PLC since 2026-04-30 .