Rio Tinto: Transforming Mining Rents into Growth Engines
Rio Tinto's trajectory is currently on a knife-edge; it is one of the world's most efficient iron ore producers, while building broader exposure to metals essential for electrification. Leveraging the strength of its Australian assets, it is now attempting to transform a highly profitable mining rent into a diversified platform capable of weathering cycles without excessive reliance on a single mineral or end market.
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Surperformance is Buy on RIO TINTO PLC since 2026-04-30
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Rio Tinto plc is one of the world's leaders in mining research, prospecting and operating. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- iron ore (49.2%): 290.6 Mt produced in 2025;
- aluminum, alumina and bauxite (26.7%): 62.4 Mt bauxite, 7.6 Mt alumina and 3.4 Mt aluminum produced;
- copper (11.6%) : 883 Kt produced;
- industrial minerals (4.1%): titanium dioxide pigments (975 Kt produced), borates (502 Kt produced) and salts (4.8 Mt produced);
- gold (3.3%) : 464,000 ounces produced;
- lithium (1.6%): 57 Kt produced;
- diamonds (0.6%) : 4.4 million carats produced;
- other (2.9%): uranium, silver, zinc and molybdenum.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (0.2%), Europe (5.8%), China (57.3%), Japan (5.7%), Asia (6.9%), the United States (16.7%), Canada (3%), Australia (1.6%) and other (2.8%).
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