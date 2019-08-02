riskmethods : Named Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

Leading supply chain risk management company recognized as one of the top providers of procurement technology

Today riskmethods, a leader in supply chain risk management, was recognized by SupplyChainBrain, the world's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, for their commitment to risk management and bettering the supply chain.

Each year SupplyChainBrain publishes case studies demonstrating the best in partnerships between service providers and their customers, highlighting how companies have benefited from the services of experts in technology, logistics, transportation or consulting. Companies are nominated by customers during a six-month time period for their dedication and impact on their company’s supply chain performance.

“It is an honor to receive such a prestigious award and be in the company of other outstanding organizations,” said Heiko Schwarz, founder and managing director of riskmethods. “Every day, riskmethods makes a commitment not only to our customers, but also to the entire business community, to improve global supply chain risk management in today’s risk-prone environment. We’ll continue to drive forth our mission by consistently providing the technologies and support companies need to best protect their business and create innovative tools that drive lasting results.”

"For 17 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners," said Brad Berger, publisher at SupplyChainBrain. “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring – coming from all sectors of supply chain management.”

This is the fourth award riskmethods has received in 2019, as well as Spend Matters 50 To Know, Supply and Demand Chain Executive 100 Top Supply Chain Transformations and the FinTech Awards by Wealth & Finance.

For more information about riskmethods, visit www.riskmethods.net.

About riskmethods

riskmethods empowers businesses to identify, assess and mitigate supply chain risk. By using artificial intelligence, we help customers automate and accelerate threat detection, enabling them to gain competitive advantage with a well-managed approach to meeting customer demands, protecting reputation and reducing total cost of risk. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit https://www.riskmethods.net/ or connect with us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005277/en/