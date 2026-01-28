Japan's 40-year bond yield hit an all-time high of 4.24%, regional banks are sitting on record unrealised losses of $21.3 billion, and nearly 80% of Japanese mortgages are variable-rate. Will Japanese held foreign assets be enough to save them?

Japan has defied crisis predictions for thirty years, earning the "widowmaker" nickname for traders who bet against it. But something has fundamentally changed over the past year.

The Bank of Japan has abandoned yield curve control, it has raised rates to their highest level since 1995, and has started shrinking its balance sheet. The era of free money is ending in the world's third-largest economy, marking an end to the “yen carry trade” that has provided a liquidity buffer against US volatility for the past 30 years.

Japan's problem here isn't its ballooning debt hanging above its head (yes, 250% of GDP sure looks terrifying). The problem instead lies in the intricate web connecting government bonds, regional banks, variable-rate mortgages, and the global carry trade.

And if you touch one card, the whole house of cards comes crashing down.

In this Impactfull Weekly we investigate the different dominoes that have led to Japan’s economy being in this situation, what scenarios we should keep an eye out for, and what effects it will have on global equities, and commodities (spoiler: gold will shoot higher).

Part 1: Five dominoes

Before we explore how Japan could spiral, we need to understand each piece of the puzzle. Think of these as dominoes standing in a row. Each one is unstable on its own. Together, they create the conditions for an enormous cascade.

Domino 1: Japanese government bond yields

For three decades, Japan held a beach ball underwater. The Bank of Japan bought government bonds relentlessly, keeping yields artificially low (even negative at times) while the rest of the world's rates normalised. In December 2025, they finally let go.

The BoJ raised its policy rate to 0.75%: the highest since September 1995. More importantly, they formally abandoned "yield curve control," the policy that capped 10-year bond yields at artificially low levels.

The beach ball is now rocketing toward the surface.

The 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield reached 2.38% in January 2026: a 27-year high. The 30-year hit 3.45%. The 40-year breached 4.24%, a level not seen since records began.

To put this in perspective: Japanese (and American) institutions have spent decades building portfolios assuming rates would stay near zero forever. Every basis point higher means billions in paper losses.

Why does this matter? Because Japanese banks, insurers, and pension funds hold trillions of dollars in these bonds. When yields rise, bond prices fall. Those "safe" assets on their balance sheets are suddenly worth far less than they paid.

The BoJ's balance sheet, which peaked at ¥761 trillion ($5 trillion), has already contracted by ¥61.2 trillion as they reduce monthly JGB purchases from ¥5.7 trillion to ¥2.9 trillion. The strategy that kept this market stable for a generation is coming to an end.

Domino 2: Regional Japanese banks

Japan has over 100 regional banks serving local communities outside the major cities.

They are like the community banks or co-operative banks of Japanese finance: they hold local deposits, make local loans, and invest heavily in government bonds for yield.

These banks are now sitting on $21.3 billion in unrealised losses on their domestic bond holdings: a record high, and a 260% increase since March 2024 when the BoJ began signalling policy normalisation.

To understand why this matters, let’s go back to Silicon Valley Bank.

If you remember correctly, SVB collapsed in 2023 when depositors realised that the bank's bond portfolio had lost so much value that the bank was effectively insolvent. A classic bank run ensued.

Japanese regional banks face the same interest rate risk, but with some key differences.

Their deposit bases are retail-dominated (over 60% insured versus SVB's 94% uninsured), making runs less likely. They've actively shortened bond duration and hedged their exposures. Capital buffers also remain 7-8% above regulatory minimums.

But the direction is clear as day.

Life insurers face estimated losses exceeding $60 billion. Dai-ichi Life Holdings alone estimates ¥2 trillion in losses from the 40-year yield spike. These institutions are beginning to de-risk: life insurers trimmed their JGB (Japanese Governmental Bonds) holdings by ¥1.35 trillion in three months through March 2025, the steepest reduction since 2017.

When the largest holders of government bonds start selling, who buys from them?

Domino 3: Variable-rate mortgages

Japanese households have spent decades enjoying near-zero mortgage rates, and they structured their finances accordingly.

79% of Japanese mortgages are variable-rate, meaning that they get revised every time there is a change in governmental bond rates, affecting the mortgages they pay the bank every year.

In the United States, the figure of variable-rate mortgages is around 5%. In Germany, 15%. When rates were low, the average Japanese homebuyer chose a variable mortgage because fixed rates seemed unnecessarily expensive when variable rates were 0.4%.

Now those rates are climbing fast.

Variable mortgage rates have risen from 0.4-0.6% in September 2024 to 0.7-1.0% by September 2025: a 40-70% increase. Major banks including MUFG and Mizuho raised their short-term prime lending rates to 2.125% following December's BoJ hike.

If you have a ¥40 million mortgage ($270,000) at 0.5%, your monthly payment is around ¥103,000. At 2%, it's ¥133,000: a 30% increase. For households already stretched thin, this could mean the difference between making payments and defaulting.

Japan (thankfully) does have some structural protections to avoid such scenarios.

The "5-year rule" locks monthly payments for five years regardless of rate changes. The "125% rule" caps payment increases at 125% of prior amounts. But these mechanisms don't eliminate the debt: they just delay it. If rates rise faster than the caps can absorb, borrowers end up owing more than they originally borrowed (through negative amortisation).

The saving grace is that Japanese household debt-to-GDP stands at only 64%, far below Sweden (89%), the UK (85%), or even the US (74%). Mortgage delinquency rates also remain super low at just 0.04-0.06%.

Thankfully, this is not 2008 America…yet.

Domino 4: Japanese REITs

Japanese Real Estate Investment Trusts (J-REITs) are trading at an average 20% discount to the value of the buildings they own. Meaning that when you can buy a claim on real estate for 80 cents on the dollar, investors are calling you out as they don’t believe the value you’ve set.

The fundamentals underlying most of the J-REITs are quite strong, as Tokyo Grade A office vacancy stands at just 1.0-1.5%, approaching historic lows. Rents are rising 3.4% quarter-over-quarter to 18-year highs. Record tourist arrivals (42.7 million in 2025, an all-time high, up 16% YoY) support hotel properties.

However, J-REITs depend on cheap debt to generate these returns. Over 90% of J-REIT debt is fixed-rate with average maturities around 4 years, providing some near-term protection. But every refinancing from here on will happen at much higher rates. Each percentage point increase in borrowing costs compresses yields and potentially forces asset sales.

The 20% NAV discount here acts both as a warning shot, and as a buffer, as some interest rate stress is already priced in, but if forced to sell assets, the NAV discounts could go down dramatically.

Domino 5: Yen carry trade

For decades, global investors have borrowed in yen (at near-zero rates) to invest in higher-yielding assets elsewhere.

Borrow at 0%, invest at 5%, pocket the difference, and Bob's your uncle.

But when the yen strengthens, carry traders must buy yen to repay loans, which strengthens it further, which forces more unwinding, creating a self-reinforcing spiral.

This is the "carry trade," and estimates suggest $250 billion to $4 trillion is currently deployed depending on how you measure it, from speculation trades by major banks, all the way to the entire Japanese holding in foreign stocks & bonds.

We got a preview of what unwinding this trade looks like in August 2024.

When the BoJ raised rates to 0.25% and weak US employment data emerged, the Nikkei 225 dropped 12.4% in a single day: its largest point decline in history and the VIX (fear index) spiked above 60, leading $6.4 trillion in global market value to evaporate in days.

Each rate hike increases the probability of another violent unwinding episode.

Part 2: How the dominoes fall

Each domino above is a headache for every major bank and government, but when all of them appear at once and start connecting to one another, the risk of a negative butterfly effect grows exponentially.

Here are some of the potential scenarios that we have analysed, that guide our thinking on how to play this trade.

Scenario A:







Let’s say the Bank of Japan keeps hiking rates to combat rampant inflation (not super likely if PM Takaichi wants to play by the Trump rulebook). Variable mortgage rates climb from 1% toward 2-3%. Millions of Japanese households face payment shocks to service their mortgages.

Even with the 5-year and 125% rules, household budgets are suddenly a lot tighter. Consumer spending drops drastically. Some homeowners, particularly those who bought at peak prices in 2021-2023, find themselves underwater (by owing banks more than their home is worth).

We see forced sales begin in regional markets where population decline already has a huge downward pressure on prices. Regional banks, especially those who are heavily exposed to local real estate lending, see the rates of their non-performing loans rise. Their bond portfolios are already negatively impacted, but now even their loan books start deteriorating.

As regional banks (Chigin) and credit unions (Shinkin) panic, they violently tighten lending conditions to preserve capital.

This triggers a severe credit crunch that finally wipes out the "zombie SMEs" that were dependent on cheap debt, marking a rise in local unemployment and fuelling further distress in housing loan payments.

Faced with systemic collapse, the government is forced to intervene with massive bailouts funded by fresh debt.

At the same time, desperate Japanese institutions repatriate cash to cover domestic losses. This forces them to dump assets like US Treasuries, exporting the credit shock to Wall Street and driving up global borrowing costs.

Scenario B:

This scenario begins when the fragile Mar-a-Lago truce between the US and Japan finally snaps. The handshake agreement to keep the yen between 150 and 152 against the dollar dissolves and the BoJ announces aggressive rate hikes. As a result, the exchange rate plunges to 140 in a matter of days.

This sharp move triggers margin calls on everyone holding positions against the yen. For the past 30 years, the "yen carry trade" allowed investors to borrow cheap yen and reinvest the funds in high-yielding markets like US tech stocks. That borrowed yen suddenly becomes 10% more expensive to repay. Investors must sell large portions of capital parked in the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100 to cover the rising costs.

The liquidity flow that travelled in one direction for decades suddenly reverses.

But the yen's strength creates a second problem that compounds the first: Japanese exports become uncompetitive overnight.

A Toyota Camry that cost $28,000 when the yen traded at 155 now costs $31,000 at 140. Margins compress across every export-dependent manufacturer. Toyota, Honda, Sony, and the major industrial conglomerates that form the backbone of the Nikkei 225 watch their earnings forecasts evaporate in real time.

Then China enters the stage.

PM Takaichi, strengthened by her election mandate and eager to demonstrate alignment with Washington's China containment strategy, escalates semiconductor equipment restrictions.

Tokyo Electron, Screen Holdings, and Advantest, who collectively control critical chokepoints in chip manufacturing find themselves locked out of their largest growth market.

Beijing's response is swift and asymmetric. Rather than matching export restrictions, China turns off the tourism tap.

Remember the 42.7 million tourists that visited Japan in 2025, driving record hotel occupancy and supporting J-REIT valuations? Roughly 30% came from mainland China.

Japanese hotel REITs, already trading at 20% discounts to NAV, face a sudden demand shock precisely when their refinancing costs are climbing.

Japan now finds itself squeezed from both directions.

In this scenario, that safety net falls apart. We saw a preview of this dynamic in August 2024, when a modest BoJ rate hike triggered a 12.4% single-day Nikkei collapse. But in that episode, the central bank could reverse its decision.

This time, the BoJ will be locked in a battle with inflation it cannot abandon, while the geopolitical tensions leave no room for diplomatic de-escalation.

Scenario C:

The crisis in this scenario begins not with a bang but with a failed bond auction.

It starts when "bond vigilantes," the foreign investors who own a small slice of the market (12% of Japanese government bonds) but set the marginal price, decide to go on strike. They refuse to buy any more government debt at current low rates and demand a premium for the inflation risk.

The auction suffers a "fat tail," which means demand evaporates and the government is forced to pay much higher yields just to sell its debt.

This jump in yields triggers a mechanical panic inside Japanese institutions known as a "VaR shock." Banks and insurers run automated risk models called Value-at-Risk. When volatility spikes, these models flash red and force risk managers to cut positions immediately.

Domestic institutions do not want to sell and crystallise their mark-to-market losses, but they have no choice. The rules of their own risk models force them to dump bonds into a falling market.

This creates a vicious loop where selling drives prices down and triggers more forced selling.

The Bank of Japan is left with an impossible choice. It can step in and print unlimited money to buy the bonds, which saves the banks but destroys the value of the yen.

Or, it can let yields rise to their natural level, which protects the currency but bankrupts the regional banks and pension funds holding the crashing debt.

The safety of "domestic ownership" turns out to be a trap, as the entire market is held hostage by the few buyers who just walked away.

Lesson from the Swedish:

Sweden’s Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget (SBB) provides a perfect template for how this potential rate normalisation in Japan could destroy leveraged real estate empires.

SBB was the country’s largest commercial landlord and was built entirely on the era of free money.

When the Swedish central bank hiked rates from 0% to 3.75% in just 14 months, the company collapsed. Its stock plunged 92% from its 2021 peak and rating agencies slashed it to deep "junk" status (CCC+) by July 2023.

The comparison is spooky, especially since both countries operate on a “variable rate” model. Roughly 75% of Japanese mortgages are on a variable rate, exposing millions of homeowners to the same rising cost of debt that took down the Swedish market.

However, Japan has two safety valves that help in slowing down this crash, but not removing the risk of one completely: the 5-year rule where mortgage payments are locked for 5 years, and the 125% rule which caps the maximum change post this 5 year period to 25%.

Japan’s structure suggests this credit stress will not be a sudden heart attack but a chronic disease.

The fixed rates buy time for now, but they do not remove the debt. Japan will face a slow accumulation of unpaid interest that will quietly poison household finances over time.

Companies to watch

(our selection of 15 companies that are bound to be hit the hardest with rising bonds, trade war risks & carry trade unwinding)

Smaller companies to invest in

To dig further into smaller companies bound to benefit from this Japan fragility, create your own StockScreener like we did:

Bonus: ETFScreener

To find out more about ETFs available to index the Japan fragility, make your own ETF Screener like we did:

Our take

2026 is the year the "widowmaker" trade might finally turn profitable.

For thirty years, betting against Japanese government bonds was a graveyard for traders because the Bank of Japan crushed every bearish position with relentless intervention. That safety net is now gone. With the policy rate at 0.75% (the highest since 1995) and yield curve control gone, the structural problems critics have identified for decades are no longer theoretical risks. They have become active market drivers.

Yet, global markets are asleep at the wheel, fixated on Trump’s Greenland obsession and Fed policy, investors are ignoring the systemic risk spreading from Japan.

Regional banks face over $21.3 billion in unrealised losses, while 80% of mortgages are variable-rate, exposing millions of households to their first-ever rate shock. This fragility is compounded by PM Takaichi’s "Sanaenomics" fiscal expansion, which has already pushed 40-year yields to record highs, and a potential two-front squeeze on exporters from a stronger yen and Chinese trade tensions.

The next ninety days will tell us whether Japan is doomed to stagflation or not, defined by five interconnected catalysts:

February 8 Snap Election: A victory for PM Takaichi grants a mandate for more debt-fueled spending, while a loss risks political paralysis during a financial stress test.

Spring Wage Negotiations (mid-March): Major corporations must meet the 5% wage hike target to validate the BoJ's inflation thesis and justify further rate hikes.

JGB Auctions & Bank Earnings: Watch for fattening "tails" (weak demand) in government bond auctions and regional banks disclosing unrealised losses above current record levels.

USD/JPY 155-158 Zone: This remains the critical intervention danger zone, as a breach here forces the BoJ's hand, while a drop below 145 risks unwinding the carry trade.

Fiscal Year-End (March 31): The seasonal liquidity squeeze could amplify selling pressure as institutions repatriate cash at the very moment when risks are converging.

Most analysts still expect Japan to muddle through for another decade as it always has. But that assumption depends on a safety net that the central bank has already removed. The long-delayed reckoning has arrived.

Stay invested, cautiously.