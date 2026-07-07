Rivian raises $1.5bn and the stock slides on the market
Rivian Automotive announced a public offering of 75 million Class A common shares, a move that sent the stock down about 12% in early trading. Based on Monday's closing price of $20.14, the capital raise is expected to bring in nearly $1.51bn. The automaker also set an option allowing banks to subscribe for up to 11.25 million additional shares.
The proceeds will be used in particular to fund the equity contributions planned under a loan agreement with the US Department of Energy. The offering comes after the company suspended its profitability target set for 2027, as Rivian opted to ramp up investment in autonomous-driving technology and the development of its next generation of vehicles, including the R2 SUV, viewed as strategic to its future.
At the same time, Rivian released preliminary estimates that topped expectations for the second quarter. The group forecasts revenue between $1.55bn and $1.65bn, versus a consensus of $1.45bn according to LSEG. Its cash and short-term investments stood at $5.3bn at the end of the quarter, up from $4.8bn three months earlier, strengthening its financial position despite the dilution tied to the capital raise.
Rivian Automotive, Inc. is an automotive technology company, which is engaged in developing and manufacturing category-defining electric vehicles (EVs) as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. The Company's R1 platform consists of two vehicles: the R1T, a two-row five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV). In the commercial market, the Company offers a Rivian Commercial Vehicle (RCV) platform. The vehicle on this platform is the Electric Delivery Van (EDV), designed and engineered by Rivian in collaboration with Amazon. The Company also offers FleetOS, its proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. It also offers a variety of services, including vehicle repair and maintenance, financing, insurance, joint venture, software subscriptions, and vehicle accessories, among others. Its other services include vehicle electrical architecture and software development services, and more.
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