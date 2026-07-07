Rivian raises $1.5bn and the stock slides on the market

Rivian Automotive announced a public offering of 75 million Class A common shares, a move that sent the stock down about 12% in early trading. Based on Monday's closing price of $20.14, the capital raise is expected to bring in nearly $1.51bn. The automaker also set an option allowing banks to subscribe for up to 11.25 million additional shares.

The proceeds will be used in particular to fund the equity contributions planned under a loan agreement with the US Department of Energy. The offering comes after the company suspended its profitability target set for 2027, as Rivian opted to ramp up investment in autonomous-driving technology and the development of its next generation of vehicles, including the R2 SUV, viewed as strategic to its future.



At the same time, Rivian released preliminary estimates that topped expectations for the second quarter. The group forecasts revenue between $1.55bn and $1.65bn, versus a consensus of $1.45bn according to LSEG. Its cash and short-term investments stood at $5.3bn at the end of the quarter, up from $4.8bn three months earlier, strengthening its financial position despite the dilution tied to the capital raise.