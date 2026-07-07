Rivian Automotive announced a public offering of 75m Class A common shares, a move that sent the stock down about 12% in early trading. Based on Monday's closing price of $20.14, the fundraising is expected to bring in nearly $1.51bn. The automaker also included an option allowing the banks to buy up to 11.25m additional shares.

Most of the proceeds will be used to fund the planned equity contributions under a loan agreement with the US Department of Energy. The offering comes after Rivian put on hold its profitability target for 2027, as it chose to step up investment in autonomous driving technologies and the development of its next generation of vehicles, including the R2 SUV, seen as strategic to its future.



At the same time, Rivian released preliminary second-quarter estimates that topped expectations. The group is forecasting revenue of between $1.55bn and $1.65bn, versus an LSEG consensus of $1.45bn. Cash and short-term investments stood at $5.3bn at the end of the quarter, up from $4.8bn three months earlier, strengthening its financial position despite the dilution tied to this capital raise.