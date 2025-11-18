Riyadh Air chooses Safran's LEAP-1A engines to power its fleet of 60 A321neo aircraft.

Riyadh Air announces a firm order for 120 CFM LEAP-1A engines for the 60 Airbus A321neo aircraft acquired last year, including spare engines. The agreement was signed at the Dubai Air Show between Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer of Riyadh Air, and a representative of CFM.

The airline, which is in its launch phase, is relying on LEAP-1A engines equipped with the new durability kit to better withstand the hot conditions of the Middle East. Adam Boukadida emphasizes that these engines will offer "exceptional fuel efficiency" and reduced emissions.

Gaël Méheust, President and CEO of CFM International, welcomes the contribution to one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the region.

With more than 4,000 units already delivered, LEAP engines offer 15% lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions than the previous generation, supported by an advanced real-time monitoring system, Safran points out.









