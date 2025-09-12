Robertet has posted net attributable profit of €58.5m for H1 2025, up 13.2% from €51.7m a y ear earlier. EPS amounted to €27.9, compared with €24.7 in in H1 2024, up 13%.



Consolidated sales reached €446.3m, up 7.7% as reported and up 9.2% on an organic basis, notably driven by the Raw Materials (+14.4%) and Flavors (+10.7%) divisions.



Current EBITDA rose 12.7% to €100.2m, i.e. a margin of 22.5%, compared with 21.4% a year ago. This improvement reflects a favorable product mix, particularly in fine fragrances, despite higher operating costs.



Referring to "a solid performance in H1 2025," CEO Jérôme Bruhat believes that sustained growth in Europe and progress in new markets are "very encouraging, despite short-term uncertainties related to US tariffs and exchange rate fluctuations."



For FY 2025, the group confirms its targets, aiming for organic sales growth of between 5% and 7%, as well as an improvement in its current EBITDA, in line with its targets for 2030.