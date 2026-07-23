Robertet reaffirms its target of annual growth around 5%

Robertet's consolidated net sales for the first half of 2026 came to €444m, a slight decline compared with the same period in 2025. Currency effects, mainly linked to the euro's strengthening against most of the group's currencies, weighed on growth, and scope effects were also slightly unfavorable.

At constant exchange rates and scope, organic sales growth came to 2.8% over the half, with an increase of 4.9% in the first quarter and 0.7% in the second quarter.



This performance reflects contrasting momentum across the aroma products manufacturer's divisions:



- the Raw Materials division (-6%) posted a decline after two years of strong growth. Activity remains supported by a solid project pipeline, against a particularly high comparison base ;



- the Perfumery division (+13%) is highly dynamic, driven by niche fine-fragrance brands and the emergence of new players in other product categories ;



- the Flavors division (-2%) is proving resilient in a market marked by a more moderate level of activity and a wait-and-see commercial backdrop ;



- the Health & Beauty division (+11%) is benefiting from efforts to broaden its markets and is strengthening its scientific and commercial capabilities.



By region, several strategic markets are showing strong momentum, while mature markets are operating in a more cautious environment:



- Europe and North America (-1%) are operating in an environment marked by a degree of stability ;



- South America (+21%) is growing strongly, benefiting in particular from Brazil's gains, where a creation center has just opened in São Paulo ;



- Asia (+12%) continues to advance, driven by Indonesia, where our new plant is ramping up, as well as India, where the Flavors division is delivering strong organic growth thanks to the industrial investments made last year.



In this context, Robertet says it is 'approaching the second half with caution and confirms its target of annual growth of around 5% at constant exchange rates and scope.



The group also said that 'cost increases linked to petroleum derivatives should be partially offset by price increases currently being negotiated.'