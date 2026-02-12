Robertet Reports Increased Revenues and Confirms 2025 Targets

Robertet generated revenues of €843.932 million in 2025, marking a 4.5% increase compared to 2024.

At constant exchange rates, growth for the natural products specialist (notably for perfumes and cosmetics) stood at 8%.



All divisions of the group and all geographic regions recorded growth, with a special mention for the Raw Materials segment (+12.4%) and the Latin America region (+32.8%).



In terms of annual accounts, Robertet confirms that its 2025 financial results for EBITDA margin will show growth compared to 2024, both in absolute value and as a percentage of revenue.