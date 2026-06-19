In a gold rush where miners typically abandon both their dreams and their health, the truly shrewd make their fortunes by selling shovels and pickaxes.

Retail broker Robinhood, with its service offering that is theoretically free for its users, who are often unsophisticated or entirely novice in financial matters, has understood this from the beginning.

It is difficult for anyone to imagine being in a better place at a better time, given the overflowing enthusiasm of retail investors for the market's most speculative offerings, such as the recent SpaceX IPO, cryptocurrencies, and, looking ahead, the explosion of prediction markets.

In an era of total gamification, betting, once limited to a regulated industry and state monopolies, is becoming a mainstream activity encompassing anything and everything: sporting, political, economic, agricultural and even meteorological events, amongst others.

Such a frontierless horizon can only excite the ambitions of the group founded by Vlad Tenev, as well as those of investors, who currently value Robinhood at 60x its expected profits for this year, compared with 38x for Interactive Brokers and 16x for Charles Schwab.

Furthermore, Robinhood has fully grasped the absolute necessity of rapidly reinventing itself by diversifying its offering. As it stands, the broker generates 1/6 of its revenue from interest on margin loans, 1/5 from crypto and 1/4 from options.

Suffice it to say that the windfall generated by these business segments could suddenly dry up should there be a cooling of the speculative fever that has gripped the public, which remains very strong in North America, which perhaps is even frankly out of control lately.

The New York-based broker also intends to position itself in private assets, notably through tokenization mechanisms that would allow retail investors to participate in the otherwise very exclusive circles of venture capital and private equity.

Without appropriate safeguards, one can easily imagine the damage such a venture could cause amongst a general public unaccustomed to business, suddenly exposed to opaque and illiquid markets where the information advantage would be entirely in the hands of issuers and their agents.

The obstacles are therefore significant. In prediction markets, platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket have taken a clear lead. Regarding private assets, it would take an excessively lenient regulator, if not a naive or complicit one, to break the levee.

Robinhood moved its accounts into the black in FY 2024, and in 2025 it was generating operating income representing nearly half of its revenue, revenue which itself has more than doubled in just two years.