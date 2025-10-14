Robinhood Markets is exploring new opportunities in the booming prediction markets sector, where investors bet on the outcome of political, economic, or sporting events. JB Mackenzie, vice president and managing director of futures and international operations at the broker, told Reuters that the company was exploring potential acquisitions to accelerate its development in this area, while relying on its internal engineering teams. The goal, he said, is to strike a balance between external growth and in-house innovation.

Prediction markets have seen a surge of interest since the 2024 US presidential election. New players such as Underdog are positioning themselves in contracts relating to sporting competitions, while major financial groups are beginning to take an interest too: Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the NYSE, recently invested $2bn in Polymarket. Robinhood, which is already present in this segment via its event contract platform launched in March with Kalshi and ForecastEx, represents between 25% and 35% of Kalshi's daily volumes according to Piper Sandler, with annualized revenues exceeding $200m.

Driven by this diversification beyond traditional brokerage, Robinhood has seen spectacular growth on the stockmarket: indeed, ts share price has skyrocketed 273% since January, valuing the company at over $123bn and opening the doors to the S&P 500. However, Mackenzie points out that the group remains open to other strategic options, such as joint ventures or partnerships, in order to consolidate its position in a rapidly changing market.