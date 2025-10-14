Robinhood Markets is exploring new opportunities in the booming prediction markets sector, where investors bet on the outcome of political, economic, or sporting events. JB Mackenzie, vice president and managing director of futures and international operations at the broker, told Reuters that the company was exploring potential acquisitions to accelerate its development in this area, while relying on its internal engineering teams. The goal, he said, is to strike a balance between external growth and in-house innovation.
Prediction markets have seen a surge of interest since the 2024 US presidential election. New players such as Underdog are positioning themselves in contracts relating to sporting competitions, while major financial groups are beginning to take an interest too: Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the NYSE, recently invested $2bn in Polymarket. Robinhood, which is already present in this segment via its event contract platform launched in March with Kalshi and ForecastEx, represents between 25% and 35% of Kalshi's daily volumes according to Piper Sandler, with annualized revenues exceeding $200m.
Driven by this diversification beyond traditional brokerage, Robinhood has seen spectacular growth on the stockmarket: indeed, ts share price has skyrocketed 273% since January, valuing the company at over $123bn and opening the doors to the S&P 500. However, Mackenzie points out that the group remains open to other strategic options, such as joint ventures or partnerships, in order to consolidate its position in a rapidly changing market.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. provides financial services platform for everyone, regardless of their wealth, income, or background. It uses technology to provide access to the financial system. Its offerings include Brokerage, Robinhood Crypto, Custody, Robinhood Wallet, Robinhood Gold, and Robinhood Credit Card. Its Brokerage services include investing, options trading, fractional trading, recurring investment, access to investing on margin, fully paid securities lending, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, Robinhood retirement, 24-hour market, and IPO access and directed share program. It also commission-free cryptocurrency trading in the through Robinhood Crypto, LLC. It provides crypto recurring investments, allowing customers to automatically buy crypto, commission-free, on a schedule of their choice. It also holds settled cryptocurrencies in custody on behalf of customers in two types of wallets: hot wallets, which are managed online and cold wallets, which are managed entirely offline.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.