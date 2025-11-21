The Robinhood stock fell 10.1% on Thursday, extending a slide that has seen it retreat 13.3% over the week. Since the start of November, the online broker's valuation has shed more than 27%, erasing a large portion of gains built earlier in the year. The decline comes as individual investors retreat from the most volatile assets, notably cryptocurrencies and tech shares tied to artificial intelligence.
Robinhood's business model relies largely on user speculative activity, which is heavily concentrated in high-risk segments such as bitcoin and growth-oriented stocks. Yet these two engines have faced a pronounced pullback in recent days. Bitcoin fell nearly 12% over the week, hitting a low of $80,548.09 on Friday. Simultaneously, Nvidia, considered a flagship AI stock, dropped 5% over the same period.
This double retreat underscores the structural fragility of the Robinhood model, highly dependent on phases of market euphoria. As appetite for speculative assets wanes, the platform's activity volumes and revenues are affected, with no clear near-term growth driver identified. The stock had a modest rebound in pre-market trading on Friday, but that did not offset the steep losses of the past few days.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. specializes in the operation of mobile investment and financial services platforms for institutional investors and individuals. The group operates an online investment platform that allows clients to invest commission-free in stocks, Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), underlying assets, American Depository Receipts (ADRs), and to purchase shares in an initial public offering (IPO). At the same time, through its platform, the group offers automated transfer services of financial securities from a third-party trading account to the Robinhood trading venue. In addition, Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a cryptocurrency trading platform (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Litecoin) taking charge of real-time market data for 9 crypto-currencies. In addition, the group has a premium subscription platform allowing subscribers to access additional features (instant access to deposits, in-depth research reports on approximately 1,000 stocks via Morningstar, Nasdaq stock data, margin investing, securities lending, etc.), and a cash management platform. Net sales break down by type of income as follows:
- revenue from transactions (55.8%): primarily transactions in trading stock options (46.1% of revenues), cryptocurrencies (38%) and equities (10.7%);
- interest income (37.6%): including interest income on securities lending operations, margin lending, margin loans, and cash and securities under separate management;
- other (6.6%).
At the end of 2024, Robinhood Markets, Inc. had USD 192.9 billion of assets under custody on behalf of 25.2 million monthly active users.
