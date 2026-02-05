On Wednesday Roblox presented a major technological breakthrough with the launch of its "4D creation" feature, an artificial intelligence system capable of generating functional interactive objects from simple natural-language instructions. Available in beta, the technology marks a turning point in the platform's strategy as it seeks to broaden its creator base by making development more accessible. Unlike earlier tools limited to static 3D modeling, 4D creation can design dynamic elements with physical behaviors, such as a fully drivable vehicle.



This aims to reduce technical barriers for users, whether artists or developers, and to encourage more intuitive creation within games themselves. The innovation comes as part of an already thriving ecosystem: Roblox had over 150 million daily active users at the end of Q3. Anupam Singh, vice president for AI and infrastructure, highlighted the desire to bring visual tools and programming mechanisms closer together to spur content creation.



The 4D creation technology is part of a broader project focused on developing "world models" - AI models capable of understanding and simulating the rules of virtual worlds. Roblox continues to invest in its computing capacity to support the expansion of its community, while paying closer attention to safety issues. The announcement comes amid intensifying competition, just days after Google launched a similar tool for generating realistic environments, underscoring the accelerating race in generative AI applied to immersive worlds.