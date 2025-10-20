Roche announces that the FDA has approved Gazyva/Gazyvaro for the treatment of adults with active lupus nephritis receiving standard therapy, as well as a shorter infusion time of 90 minutes after the first infusion for eligible patients.



After four initial doses in the first year, Gazyva/Gazyvaro can be administered twice a year, offering an effective and potentially more convenient treatment option than traditional targeted therapies.



This approval by the US health authority is based on the superiority of Gazyva/Gazyvaro over standard treatment alone, demonstrated by data from the Phase II NOBILITY and Phase III REGENCY studies.



Gazyva/Gazyvaro is the only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody to have demonstrated a complete renal response benefit in lupus nephritis in a randomized Phase III study, the Swiss healthcare group says.



Lupus nephritis affects over 1.7 million people worldwide, mainly women of color and women of childbearing age, with up to one-third of patients progressing to end-stage renal failure, it adds.