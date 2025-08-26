Roche has announced that its subsidiary Genentech has started construction of a new manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, marking the establishment of Genentech's first manufacturing facility on the US East Coast.



The 65,000 m² plant is strategically designed to support the production of the healthcare group's future portfolio of metabolic medicines, including its next-generation obesity treatments.



Genentech's initial investment in North Carolina is estimated at over $700m and is part of Roche's $50bn commitment to invest in the US. The site will create over 1,900 jobs.



The new facility is expected to be completed by 2029, incorporating modern biomanufacturing technologies, as well as advanced automation and digital capabilities. The 400,000 m² site will allow for future expansion.