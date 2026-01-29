Roche Bobois Targets 2025 EBITDA Close to 2024 Levels

Roche Bobois reports annual revenue of 402.5 million euros for the 2025 fiscal year, down 2.8% at current exchange rates and 1.3% at constant exchange rates compared to the end of 2024. The figure is in line with expectations and recent forecasts.

Richard Sengmany Publié on 01/29/2026 at 12:23 pm EST

Roche Bobois' revenue in France stands at 107.7 million euros for 2025, representing a 3.3% decrease compared to 2024, amid a backdrop of political and economic instability unfavorable to furniture purchases.



In terms of business volume, company-owned stores recorded total orders of 351 million euros for the full year 2025, a limited decline of 1.2% at constant exchange rates (-2.5% at current rates) compared to the end of 2024.



Including franchisee orders across all brands, total business volume reached 563.8 million euros as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 2.8% at constant exchange rates (-4.3% at current rates) compared to December 31, 2024.



At the end of December 2025, the order backlog stood at 122.7 million euros, compared to 134.7 million euros at the end of December 2024. This was impacted by changes in the euro/dollar exchange rate affecting American orders, as well as commercial activity in the fourth quarter of 2025.



In terms of profitability, Roche Bobois SA expects a 2025 EBITDA very close to that of 2024, between 70 and 72 million euros (compared to 74 million euros in 2024).