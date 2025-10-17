Roche announced on Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had issued a positive opinion for the marketing authorization of its immunotherapy Gazyva/Gazyvaro for the treatment of lupus nephritis, a form of lupus that affects the kidneys.



In a press release, the Swiss pharmaceutical group stated that the CHMP's positive opinion relates to the combination of its drug with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF), an immunosuppressant, in adult patients with signs of class III or IV activity, with or without class V alterations, classifications that determine the extent of renal impairment.



Developed in collaboration with Biogen, Gazyva/Gazyvaro is a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody already approved in around 100 countries for the treatment of hematological cancers such as leukemia.



Roche says it expects the European Commission to make its final decision "in the near future."