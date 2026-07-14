Roche launches a Cobas test for the hepatitis D virus
Roche announced the launch of the Cobas HDV test, a diagnostic tool designed to detect and quantify RNA from the hepatitis D virus (HDV), considered the most aggressive form of viral hepatitis, in countries that recognize the CE mark.
Available on the fully automated Cobas 5800/6800/8800 systems, this new test enables healthcare professionals to reliably diagnose HDV and monitor their patients' response to treatment.
Hepatitis D, which affects around 12 million people worldwide, is a unique "satellite virus" that can only infect people who already carry the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Because of this relationship, it can present as a co-infection or a superinfection.
According to Roche, co-infection could account for about one in five cases of liver disease, while superinfection is particularly dangerous, with more than 90% of cases becoming chronic and progressing rapidly to liver damage.
As the first fully automated, high-throughput HDV test on the market, Cobas HDV meets an urgent need for a consistent and broadly accessible solution, while expanding access to critical testing as new treatments for the disease become available.
Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company's operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.
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