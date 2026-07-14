Roche launches a Cobas test for the hepatitis D virus

Roche announced the launch of the Cobas HDV test, a diagnostic tool designed to detect and quantify RNA from the hepatitis D virus (HDV), considered the most aggressive form of viral hepatitis, in countries that recognize the CE mark.

Available on the fully automated Cobas 5800/6800/8800 systems, this new test enables healthcare professionals to reliably diagnose HDV and monitor their patients' response to treatment.



Hepatitis D, which affects around 12 million people worldwide, is a unique "satellite virus" that can only infect people who already carry the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Because of this relationship, it can present as a co-infection or a superinfection.



According to Roche, co-infection could account for about one in five cases of liver disease, while superinfection is particularly dangerous, with more than 90% of cases becoming chronic and progressing rapidly to liver damage.



As the first fully automated, high-throughput HDV test on the market, Cobas HDV meets an urgent need for a consistent and broadly accessible solution, while expanding access to critical testing as new treatments for the disease become available.