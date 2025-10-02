Roche announces that it is launching a tender offer for 89bio at a price of $14.50 per share, plus a non-negotiable contingent value right (CVR) to receive certain milestone payments of up to $6 per share.



This tender offer is part of the previously announced merger agreement dated September 17. The offer period will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York time on October 29, unless extended.



Completion of the tender offer is subject to customary conditions, including the valid tender of a majority of the outstanding common shares of 89bio. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025.



89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing first-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options.