Roche announces that it has received CE marking for Elecsys Dengue Ag, a fully automated, high-throughput immunoassay intended to be used as an aid in the diagnosis of acute dengue virus infection.
According to Roche, this important milestone promises to set a new standard in efficiency and reliability in addressing the growing global challenge of dengue, the world's most prevalent mosquito-borne viral disease.
It states that its new antigen test, which provides results in just 18 minutes, 'offers high clinical sensitivity and specificity, as well as inclusivity for all four serotypes of the dengue virus'.
'Full automation facilitates medium to high throughput and improves laboratory efficiency and test traceability, while reducing the risk of human error,' adds the Swiss healthcare group.
Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company's operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.