Roche announces that it has received CE marking for Elecsys Dengue Ag, a fully automated, high-throughput immunoassay intended to be used as an aid in the diagnosis of acute dengue virus infection.



According to Roche, this important milestone promises to set a new standard in efficiency and reliability in addressing the growing global challenge of dengue, the world's most prevalent mosquito-borne viral disease.



It states that its new antigen test, which provides results in just 18 minutes, 'offers high clinical sensitivity and specificity, as well as inclusivity for all four serotypes of the dengue virus'.



'Full automation facilitates medium to high throughput and improves laboratory efficiency and test traceability, while reducing the risk of human error,' adds the Swiss healthcare group.